State govt. must claim its share of Nirbhaya fund: E.A.S. Sarma

A holistic approach is needed to tackle the issue of women’s safety and the government should play a pro-active role rather than a reactive one, former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma said at a programme on women’s safety organised by Bala Vikasa Foundation at the Department of Social Work of Andhra University on Monday.

The speakers at the seminar condemned the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad last week and discussed what steps could be taken to check the crimes against women.

“Taking a cue from Delhi, the State government should install more CCTVs and empower women task force with more staff and infrastructure. It should demand its share of the Nirbhaya fund, which is around ₹3,000 crore, and spend it on building infrastructure for women’s safety,” added Mr. Sarma.

Voters’ manifesto

“Political parties should not give tickets to the candidates with a criminal track record. If at all, tickets are given, they should not be included in the Cabinet. Crimes against women is on the rise and it is time voters demanded a ‘women’s manifesto’, with a condition that they would exercise the NOTA option during the elections if the manifesto was not followed in letter and spirit,” said Mr. Sarma.

The former bureaucrat also pointed out that even as the the power that be was making tall claims of launching several measures to promote women empowerment, the action taken did not go well with the words spoken. “The reality is only 9% MPs in India are women when compared to the global average of 23%,” he said.

IT-enabled task force

Describing the Mahila Mitra programme as a good initiative, Mr. Sarma suggested that an IT-enabled woman task force should be formed. “The government should come up with more distress apps and improve the patrolling mechanism to instil confidence among women,” he said.