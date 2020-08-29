State govt. giving importance to sports: Minister

‘Cash awards being given to those excelling in national-level games’

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao paid floral tributes to hockey player Dhyan Chand at Andhra University campus on the occasion of National Sport Day, here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the YSRCP government is giving importance to sports. In order to encourage sportspersons, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving ₹5 lakh, ₹4 lakh and ₹3 lakh to sportspersons who secured first, second and third prizes respectively in national-level games. He said that junior and sub-junior level sportspersons are also being encouraged. Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, the District Olympic Association members and a few others were present.

Meanwhile, officials felicitated former sportspersons such as S. Jayaram, boxing, Arjuna awardee, I. Venkateswara Rao, boxing , Dronacharya awardee, N. Lakshmi, weightlifting, Arjuna awardee, M. V. Manikyalu, weightlifting former Olympian, Ch. Pratap Kumar, Athletics, Asian medalist, K. Usha, badminton , international player, Priyam Tated, ice skating, international player and Akula Sai Samhitha, ice skating, international player.

GITAM deemed-to-be University organised a webinar based on health programmes actively involving student community. A webinar with cricket umpire Simon Taufel was also conducted. Mr, Taufel explained how to handle pressure during tough times and also explained how cricketers handle pressure. GITAM president M. Sribharath advised students to give equal priority to physical and mental health.