State govt. fully geared to meet COVID crisis, says Minister

Ensure 24/7 supply of oxygen to patients in various hospitals, he tells officials

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that the State government is fully geared to meet any eventuality arising out of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Minister held a review meeting with officials from various departments on the situation in the district here on Thursday.

He directed the officials to inform, if there were any difficulties in extension of services to the patients so that he could take up the issue with the departments concerned. He asked the officials on the number of patients, who had successfully battled the pandemic. He held discussions on the possibility of increasing beds at hospitals in the district.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao directed the officials to ensure 24/7 supply of oxygen to patients in various hospitals. The technicians should also be available round the clock and be alert to promptly rectify any snags in the supply of oxygen. He also enquired about the availability of medical services, doctors, nurses and ventilators at the VIMS hospital. He directed the Assistant Director Drugs Control Administration to keep a tab on the utilisation of Remdesivir by private hospitals.

District Medical and Health Office P. Suryanarayana informed the Minister that the first dose of vaccine was given to 5.22 lakh persons in the district and the second dose was given to 1.58 lakh persons. Earlier, Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy apprised the Minister of the measures being taken in the district.

Later, the Minister told the media that 79 nodal officers were appointed for the 79 COVID hospitals. He said that there were 79 Arogyasri empanelled hospitals in the district and 30 non-empanelled hospitals.