State govt. committed to solve Simhachalam land issues, says Vijaya Sai

The State government is committed to resolve the issues pertaining to the ‘pancha gramalu’ (Simhachalam lands) issue in Visakhapatnam, Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has said.

He was speaking to the media after a high-level meeting held at Endowment Minister Velampalli Srinivas’s chamber at Velagapudi on Thursday.

Ministers Velampalli Srinivas, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Kurasala Kannababu, Pendurthy MLA Adeep Raj, Endowments officials and Members of the Committee formed to resolve the issues participated in the meeting.

The four major issues taken up at the meeting were: to appeal to the court to dispose of the case pending on the issue in a speedy manner, to appeal for regularisation of the lands of all the 12,149 displaced persons, who were living on the lands, to get the approval of the court for implementing the plans suggested in the past for regularisation of plots up to 100 square yards, 101 to 300 square yards and those above 300 square yards.

The meeting noted that some of the 12,149 houses on the temple lands had collapsed due to rains in the past and a decision was taken to allow repairs of those houses apart from authorising the temple EO to allow the land owners to construct up to ground floor plus first floor. They would be permitted to take up construction after the issue was discussed in the Cabinet and the permission of the government was taken.