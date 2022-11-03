Govt. making arrangements for PM s visit, says Vijaya Sai Reddy

V. Vijaya Sai Reddy

Rajya Sabha Member and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) national general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has said that the State government is making all arrangements to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Nov 11 and to ensure the success of his programmes during his two-day visit.

Addressing a media conference, here, on Wednesday evening, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that students would stand all along the roads to greet the Prime Minister and arrangements were being made to present Dhimsa dance and other cultural programmes, provided they were permitted by the Special Protection Group (SPG).

He said that the Prime Minister was coming to lay the foundation and for inauguration of projects, worth about Rs.12,000 crore. These projects would contribute to the development of the State. All political parties should welcome it. The public meeting in the city would be addressed by the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. Replying to a query, he said that the Prime Minister could visit any State at any time and it was the responsibility of the respective State government to receive him. It should not be seen from a political angle.

He said that the YSRCP was clear in its stand on making Visakhapatnam as executive capital of AP and there was no going back on it. The legal hurdles would be resolved. Replying to a query on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), he said that the YSRCP was opposed to the proposal from the beginning and had expressed its solidarity with the VSP unions. The Chief Minister had also held discussions with trade union leaders during his visit to Visakhapatnam.

To another question on speculation of an alliance between the YSRCP and BJP, he said that he was not aware of any such thing and added that the interest of the State was the topmost priority for YSRCP.

