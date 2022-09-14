State government committed to industrial development of Visakhapatnam, says Y.V. Subba Reddy

‘NOC for Bhogapuram International Airport has been received and CM will lay foundation stone by Dasara festival’

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 14, 2022 20:30 IST

YSR Congress Party Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy has said that the State government is committed to the industrial development of Visakhapatnam city.

At a get-together by industry people here on Wednesday, Mr. Subba Reddy said that plans have been prepared to further develop the city in view of the proposal to make it the Executive capital of the State. The Visakhapatnam beach would be developed on the lines of the Mumbai beach. The No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Bhogapuram International Airport has been received and the foundation stone for construction of the airport would be laid by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy by Dasara festival, Mr. Subba Reddy said. He said that the airport developer was asked to complete at least the first phase works on the airport in the next two years.

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath said that the meeting was organised to take the suggestions of industrialists on the future needs of the city and for its further development. Visakhapatnam was among the top 10 cities in India he said and called upon the industrialists and others to cooperate in making it the Executive capital.

‘Break darshan’

Mr. Amarnath appealed to Mr. Subba Reddy, who is also the TTD Chairman, to arrange for providing either ‘break darshan’ or ‘Supadham’ for devotees going to Tirumala by the Vizag-Tirupati flight.

12 flyovers

Former Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that 12 flyovers would be constructed in the city to overcome the growing traffic problems. Measures were being taken for construction of the six-lane road from Visakhapatnam beach to Bhogapuram and the DPR for the Metro Rail project was ready. He alleged that some vested interests were trying to spoil the brand image of Visakhapatnam and appealed to the people not to believe them.

Traffic woes

While welcoming the proposal of making Visakhapatnam as Executive capital, president of AP Chamber of Commerce Pydah Krishna Prasad said that the government should take measures to end the traffic woes in the city. He appealed to Mr. Subba Reddy to appoint a committee in this regard

CII Chairman Neeraj Sharda sought that measures should be taken to reduce the power tariff for MSMEs. IT Industry representative Shiv Kumar, Ramky Pharma representative Lal Krishna, CREDAI South Zone secretary Dharmendra, MD of Sravan Shipping Sambasiva Rao, and others were present.

