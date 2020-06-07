Startup steps up to help people in distress

The Livewire team in Visakhapatnam.

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 June 2020 23:17 IST

Those in need can connect to nearby volunteers via an app

A startup has come forward to help denizens within a radius of 100 km from Visakhapatnam through its app.

Though the app and web-based startup was launched three years ago, it has now introduced a new feature called ‘Help Around’ after the nationwide lockdown was announced with an aim of helping those in distress due to the ongoing lockdown.

Advertising

Advertising

The startup, called Localwire, is a Startup India-registered firm and has over 70,000 users. In the last few days, it has received a wide range of requests such as supply of groceries and provisions for an orphanage, food for 10 construction workers held up due to lockdown at Madhurawada and supply of medicines for seriously ill patients and succour for 20 poor families at China Rushikonda.

“Localwire is a dedicated social network for the local community where users can discover or contribute news/happenings around their locations. We being a hyper-local social network, do regularly share the information/alerts with our users to stay updated with what’s happening in their localities, ex: update on containment streets, shifting of Rythu Bazaars or ration distribution and availability of various services like face masks and sanitisers,” firm’s founder and CEO Rakesh Polisetty told The Hindu.

He said they launched ‘Help Around’ to enable people in need to ask for help and connect with nearby people who are willingly to render them the required service.

The operation for the app is very simple. Users who request for help have to mark the location along with what they are looking for and every post will be verified with an OTP on their mobile number. Once the request is posted it is visible to the nearby people with the exact location on map, this helps NGOs/volunteers/donors to connect with the needy in their localities.

“Our internal team also validates the requests and take it forward by sharing it on our social media pages and pushing notifications to our users. It’s been a week we launched this feature and so far we have been able to connect many requests.

GVMC Commissioner Srijana Gummalla also tweeted this initiative and requested citizens to connect with the needy. We are are thankful to Ms Srijana for supporting this cause,” Mr. Rakesh said. The Localwire app can be downloaded from Google Play Store.