Standing committee approves purchase of ₹44-lakh car for Mayor

Opposition parties criticise the proposal

The proposal to purchase a car for ₹44.36 lakh for Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari raised eyebrows at the second standing committee meeting of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council here on Friday.

The corporation prepared a 13-point agenda for the meet. One of them was the proposal to purchase the car for the Mayor. GVMC Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Revenue P. Nallanayya and others attended the meet.

However the decision has not gone down well with the Opposition and Left parties, which criticised the standing committee for approving purchase of the expensive car.

CPI(M) leader and Corporator B. Ganga Rao said that the corporation has no money to take up development works but was ready to spend lavishly on purchase of the car. The common public were being taxed in the name of reforms. He said it was wrong to spend such a huge amount for a vehicle.