Standalone theatres to reopen on December 25

Special Correspondent

24 December 2020 01:03 IST

Cinema exhibitors hope patronage from audience will continue

For the cine buffs who want to enjoy a movie in single theatres, the wait will end on December 25. The conventional standalone theatres are scheduled to reopen on the day after remaining shut for nearly nine months due to the pandemic.

Cinema exhibitors hope that ‘Solo brathuke so better,’ being released on that day, would bring back the audiences to theatres.

Advertising

Advertising

It may be recalled that notwithstanding the permission granted to them a couple of months ago, the cinema exhibitors decided against reopening the theatres till new films are released. This was because they were in a dilemma whether cinema lovers would come to the theatres in view of the pandemic.

Further, the adherence to COVID-19 protocol like leaving a seat empty in between two, thorough sanitisation of the entire theatre premises after every show and compulsory thermal screening in addition to the non-availability of new films due to lack of cinema shootings made the film exhibitors to wait and watch the situation.

Multiplex screens have, however, been screening whatever films they were getting and less than half-a-dozen conventional theatres are screening the available content or English films in a bid to retain their patrons. The exhibitors in Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh are raring to reopen their theatres in view of the concessions promised by the State government.

“The common man, who goes to the theatres on a regular basis, is a pillar of strength to the cinema industry. The tech-savvy people, who watch movies on OTT platforms and other devices, watch at their convenience, and do not contribute to the promotion of the films,” say L. Satyanand, star trainer.

“Around 75% of the theatres in the city are ready to open from December 25 and the remaining are expected to restart from Sankranti (January 15) by which time a few more new films are expected to be released. The few weeks gap for more new releases is making some theatre owners against taking the plunge,” says Prasad Reddy, manager of Sarat theatre. “We are happy with the concessions announced by the State government but the G.O. in this regard is yet to be released. The loan facility announced by the government will help exhibitors tide over the crisis to some extent,” says Madan Mohan Choudhary, president, Visakhapatnam Film Exhibitors Association. “We have two screens and we will open one on December 25 and the second one by January 15,” says Mr. Madan, who owns Venkateswara Theatre.