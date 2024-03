March 11, 2024 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Grin Club (TGC) will be presenting a new stand-up comedy — ‘Kisi Ko Batana Mat’ by Anubhav Singh Bassi, live in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam on March 15 (Friday) and 16 (Saturday).

Bassi is known for his hilarious jokes and relatable stories that celebrate the absurdity of everyday life. Tickets for the show can be booked on BookMyShow and contact 7738869596 for passes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT