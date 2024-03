March 11, 2024 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Grin Club (TGC) will be presenting a new stand-up comedy — ‘Kisi Ko Batana Mat’ by Anubhav Singh Bassi, live in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam on March 15 (Friday) and 16 (Saturday).

Bassi is known for his hilarious jokes and relatable stories that celebrate the absurdity of everyday life. Tickets for the show can be booked on BookMyShow and contact 7738869596 for passes.