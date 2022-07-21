Stamp, coin expo held at Viisakhapatnam railway station

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Waltair, singing patriotic songs as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

A vast collection of stamps, currency notes and coins of various countries attracted visitors to an exhibition put up by philatelist A. Krishna Rao, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, at Gate No. 1 of Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Wednesday.

Mr. Krishna Rao’s collection includes rare coins and currency notes of various countries, issued between 1835 and 1947. The display includes coins that were abandoned and special high-denomination coins that were of limited issue. The exhibition will continue on Thursday also.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Sapathy, accompanied by ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, and Senior Divisional Personnel Officer R.N.A. Parida visited the exhibition. He appreciated the efforts of Krishna Rao, who is a retired employee of Waltair Division.

As part of the week-long celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) at Visakhapatnam Railway Station, students of Kendriya Vidyalaya Waltair sang patriotic songs to the delight of visitors.

Mr. Satpathy appealed to the public to take part in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.