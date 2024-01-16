GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stakes run high as crores of rupees change hands at cockfight arenas in Andhra Pradesh

Despite a ban on the blood sport, huge crowds are reported at venues across the State during the three-day Sankranti festivities

January 16, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
A rooster being given a special meal ahead of a cockfight, at a village near Puthalapattu in Chittoor district.

Stakes reached high levels, with crores of rupees changing hands at the cockfight arenas during the Sankranti festivities in the State. According to a senior police official, the total could be in the range of a few hundred crores.

Punters from neighbouring States actively participated in cockfights, gambling and other games at the arenas, despite a ban on the bloodsport.

Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) of almost all banks experienced a shortage of cash, leading to long queues at the ATMs where cash was available.

“I visited more than half a dozen ATMs and ‘Out of cash’ messages were displayed on the screens. ATMs ran dry in the last two days,” says P. Vasantha Rao of Kaikalur.

Online transactions gained prevalence at the cockfight arenas, with punters and bettors using various apps to send money.

This year, cockfights were organised on a large scale, mentioned K. Bhavani Shankar, an organiser from Eluru district.

A heavy rush was witnessed at gambling tables and other attractions at the cockfight venues, resulting in brisk business for fast food centres, paan shops, restaurants and other establishments.

At some arenas, liquor, gutkha and tobacco products were also being sold.

“Nemali, my rooster, won three games, and the rival fowl collapsed within a minute in two games in the ring. I earned ₹3 lakh in cockfights today,” said a punter named Vasam Venkateswara Rao, at an arena in West Godavari district on Tuesday.

Organisers were seen preparing the roosters for the duels at the arena at Edupugallu village in Krishna district. Many fowls were tied up in the fields, with the trainers feeding them with a high-energy diet.

Tents erected at Tanuku, Baggeswaram, Palakol, Nunna and other places in the fields were seen packed in Eluru, Krishna and West Godavari districts.

“The three-day cockfights ended at 5 p.m. on Kanuma festival on Tuesday. I lost ₹1 lakh, but won ₹3 lakh on the rooster fights,” said K. Rammohan Naidu, a punter.

