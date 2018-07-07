Stakeholders want Navy to defer proposed curbs on civilian flights

MP K. Haribabu chairing the stakeholders meeting on impact of restrictions on civilian aircraft, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arangement

A stakeholders meeting, held to discuss ‘the impact on civil aircraft movements vis-à-vis military slots’ on Visakhapatnam Airport, decided to request the Navy to defer the proposed restrictions on civil flights by six months and to restrict the military slots from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The meeting, chaired by MP K. Haribabu, who is also chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC), was held at Visakhapatnam Airport on Saturday.

The participants at the meeting felt that if the Navy could restrict to the 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. slot, the impact on civilian flights would be minimal. They also wanted the Navy to defer the proposed slots from the coming winter schedule to the next summer schedule as some airlines have already submitted timings for winter schedules, which may lead to more cancellations, if implemented from the winter schedule.

A representative of JetAirways said their daily evening flight between Delhi-Vizag-Mumbai and Mumbai-Vizag-Delhi was withdrawn due to the proposed restrictions, although the DGCA has given permission for these routes. AirAsia representative said two daily flights from Bengaluru to Vizag and back, one in the morning (11 a.m.) and one in the night (9.10 p.m.) might be impacted.

IndiGo informed that based on the current schedule, six movements (daily) on the Hyderabad-Vizag-Chennai, Kolkata-Vizag-Kolkata and Hyderabad-Vizag-Hyderabad, could be affected due to the Navy slots. Air India would have to cancel 12 movements (weekly) four between Delhi-Vizag-Port Blair and eight movements between Port Blair-Vizag-Delhi. SpiceJet said the winter schedule has to be submitted by July 10.

SriLankan Airlines representative Hardip Singh ruled out rescheduling of the Colombo-Vizag-Colombo flight as passengers would miss 19 connecting flights to various destinations from Colombo. He confirmed that if the issue was not resolved, the airline would discontinue their flight services.

The Air Odisha Station in charge said that their Jagdalpur-Vizag-Jagdalpur movement would be affected.

Airport Director G. Prakash Reddy was present.

AP Air Travellers Association (APATA) representatives O. Naresh Kumar and D.S. Varma said Mr. Haribabu would meet Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, on Monday and convince him on deferring the military slots by six months as the airlines have already announced their winter schedules.

The Visakhapatnam MP would also meet the Defence Minister and the Minister of Civil Aviation during the winter session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on July 18, and convince them on the need to postpone the restrictions on civil flights till the next summer.