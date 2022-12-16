Stakeholders in A.P. to benefit from two technologies developed by CIFT for sustainable fishing and fish processing

December 16, 2022 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Director of ICAR-CIFT, Kochi, George Ninan handed over a Memorandum of Understanding related to two latest technologies developed by the organisation to beneficiaries from Andhra Pradesh here on Friday.

The two technological innovations are: V-form double-slotted otter boards and technology-cum-machinery line for developing feed from fish waste. Mr. George Ninan emphasised on the role of ICAR-CIFT (Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology) in developing technologies for sustainable fishing and fish processing. The two technologies that were being popularised today were an effort in this direction. He said that emphasis should be given to developing relevant technologies for improving the entire fish value chain for the benefit of the stakeholders and society.

V-form double-slotted otter boards: The hydrodynamic drag created by otter boards was a major factor contributing to high fuel consumption in trawl fishing. The most commonly used otter boards in the Indian waters were rectangular and V-shaped. The modifications such as providing slots in otter boards greatly reduce the resistance given by the boards while being dragged in the water.

U. Sreedhar, Scientist-in-Charge, Visakhapatnam Research Centre of ICAR-CIFT and S.S. Raju, Scientist-in-Charge, Visakhapatnam Regional Centre of ICAR-CMFRI, spoke.

M.P. Remesan, Principal Scientist, Santosh Shetty, mechanised boat owner, Visakhapatnam fishing harbour, and Y.L.J.B. Jayaraj of ALERT organisation were among those present.