Stage set for ‘Giri Pradakshina’ in Visakhapatnam on July 12

The annual ‘Giri Pradakshina’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Swamy of Simhachalam will be held on July 12. A large number of devotees are expected to circumambulate the hill covering 32 km.

Pilgrims will start pradakshina after breaking a coconut at the ‘Tholi pavancha’. There will be 30 entry points and 60 coconut breakers at the spot for breaking the coconuts. Sri Swamy Vari Radham will start from the Tholi pavancha at 3 p.m. on July 12.

Devasthanam will arrange 29 stalls around the hill and each stall will have 10 to 20 chairs and 3 to 4 tables and a public address system. An official of the Devasthanam will be deployed at each stall. As many as 295 temporary toilets are arranged at 19 locations around the hill. Thirteen medical camps and seven ambulances (108) are arranged. In all, 40 voluntary organisations have come forward for distribution of food, milk, tea, buttermilk, water and fruits to devotees, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna told a media conference here on Monday.

The GVMC has taken up necessary road repair works in the route of the pradakshina, It is also arranging drinking water with bubbles in each stall with paper glasses. GVMC has taken up the necessary lighting repair works in the pradakshina route. The Devasthanam officials in coordination with the Police Department has identified the blind spots on the route and arranged illumination.

Mr. Mallikarjuna also said that about 4,000 sanitation staff will be deployed for the occasion.

Pilgrims can take a dip in the sea at Appu Ghar only and no pilgrim will be allowed at Jodugullapalem as it is a risky beach. As many as 30 swimmers and 15 boats are arranged at Appu Ghar for the safety of pilgrims.

Pilgrims can take pradakshina outside the temple from 3 a.m. on July 13. They are advised to take only three pradakshinas.

The temple will be open from 5 a.m. on July 13 for darshan. There will be only three queue lines – free darshan, ₹100 and ₹300. Anataralaya darshan and VIP darshan will not be allowed on July 13.

Pilgrims will not be allowed to trek up the hill on the steps. APS RTC is providing 30 buses for the transportation of pilgrims up and down the hill.

Traffic diversion

City Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said that adequate forces will be deployed and all teams will be placed at all strategic traffic junctions. Traffic also will be diverted for the safety of the devotees. The traffic and route plan have already been notified, he said.

According to him, over 2,000 personnel, including officers, will be deployed, which includes about 1,500 from law and order, about 540 for traffic and 106 from crime wing. Mr. Srikanth also said that three SDRF teams will be deployed at Appughar and along the beach stretch, where devotees go for bathing after darshan. Marine Police also have been told to be alert and this apart about 36 rope parties will be deployed, he said.

He also urged the devotees to avoid Jodugullapalem beach for taking bath, as the sea is rough at that place. He also urged the seva dals and NGOs to avoid setting up stalls on narrow roads to avoid congestion and asked the devotees not to walk on the service road on the BRTS road near the health city, to keep the road free for ambulances.