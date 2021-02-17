Stage set for conduct of panchayat polls today

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has said that all arrangements have been completed for the conduct of the third phase of gram panchayat elections in Paderu division in the district on Wednesday.

The polling material has been distributed to the mandal headquarters at Anantagiri, Araku, Pedabayalu, Munchingput, Paderu, G. Madugula, Chintapalli, GK Veedhi and Koyyuru mandals under the supervision of Joint Collectors M. Venugopal Reddy, P. Arun Babu and R. Govinda Rao, ITDA PO S. Venkateswar and Narsipatnam Sub Collector N. Mourya.

The distribution at mandal centers was distributed by special officers and MPDOs.

Polling staff were sent to the polling stations by special buses from 4 a.m. on Tuesday. He said that police bandobust has been arranged in sensitive areas in the Agency.