Stage set for Civil Services prelims exam on Sunday

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 October 2020 00:28 IST

Collector reviews arrangements

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that 10,796 candidates from the district were expected to appear for the Civil Services Preliminary examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) scheduled to be held on Sunday. He said that 27 centres were allotted in the district and all arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of examination.

He along with Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy were speaking to route officers and other officials through a teleconference, here on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that all the candidates and staff should wear masks and COVID-19 safety protocols should be strictly followed at the centres. All rooms have been sanitised and the Health Department should make necessary arrangements, he instructed.

The Collector also said that they would set up a control room at the Collectorate. He also sought Police Department to provide security at the examination centres apart from providing escort for transportation examination materials.

He also asked the EPDCL officials to make sure that there is no power interruption and RTC officials to arrange special buses for various routes.