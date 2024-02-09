Stage set for ‘Adudam Andhra’ state-level competitions in Vizag from February 9

February 09, 2024 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The stage is set for the State-level ‘Aadudam Andhra’ sports and games competition in Visakhapatnam. Tourism, Culture & Youth Advancement Minister R.K. Roja will inaugurate the event at the railway grounds here on February 9 (Friday). Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the valedictory of the tourney as the chief guest on February 13.

Prizes worth ₹87 lakh, in the form of cheques, will be presented to the winners of the finals in the five categories of cricket, volleyball, kho-kho, kabaddi and badminton.

Speaking to reporters here on February 8 (Thursday), Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that all arrangements have been made to host the event. A total of 2,964 athletes from 26 districts will compete in the finals here. City Joint Commissioner of Police K. Fakkeerappa accompanied the Collector.

The Collector further said that two batches from each of the 26 districts including male and female players, will reach the city. Accommodation has been arranged in Dabbanda of Anandapuram mandal, TIDCO houses in Suddagedda in Madhurawada and at Andhra University hostels, he said. Special buses have been arranged for the players to reach the eight different venues from their accommodated places.

The venue of the competitions include Railway Grounds, Andhra Medical College, KVK Stadium in Kommadi, Cricket Stadium in PM Palem, Gymnasium Indoor Stadium in AU and GVMC Indoor Stadium at MVP Colony.

The winner of the first prize will be given ₹5 lakh, the second prize will get ₹3 lakh, and the winner of the third place will get ₹2 lakh. However, the state-level Badminton winner will receive ₹2 lakh, and the runner-up will be awarded ₹1 lakh, and the second runner-up will get ₹50,000, he said.

He further said that a total of 114 players from the Visakhapatnam district would compete in the finals, and nearly 37.5 lakh people participated in the tourney across the State in the past 50 days at various levels.