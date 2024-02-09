GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stage set for ‘Adudam Andhra’ state-level competitions in Vizag from February 9

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend as the chief guest for the valedictory event to be held on February 13; nearly 2,964 athletes from 26 districts to compete in the tournament

February 09, 2024 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Arrangements being made for the inauguration of State-level ‘Adudam Andhra’ competitions, at Visakhapatnam Railway Stadium on Thursday.

Arrangements being made for the inauguration of State-level ‘Adudam Andhra’ competitions, at Visakhapatnam Railway Stadium on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The stage is set for the State-level ‘Aadudam Andhra’ sports and games competition in Visakhapatnam. Tourism, Culture & Youth Advancement Minister R.K. Roja will inaugurate the event at the railway grounds here on February 9 (Friday). Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the valedictory of the tourney as the chief guest on February 13.

Prizes worth ₹87 lakh, in the form of cheques, will be presented to the winners of the finals in the five categories of cricket, volleyball, kho-kho, kabaddi and badminton.

Speaking to reporters here on February 8 (Thursday), Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that all arrangements have been made to host the event. A total of 2,964 athletes from 26 districts will compete in the finals here. City Joint Commissioner of Police K. Fakkeerappa accompanied the Collector.

The Collector further said that two batches from each of the 26 districts including male and female players, will reach the city. Accommodation has been arranged in Dabbanda of Anandapuram mandal, TIDCO houses in Suddagedda in Madhurawada and at Andhra University hostels, he said. Special buses have been arranged for the players to reach the eight different venues from their accommodated places.

The venue of the competitions include Railway Grounds, Andhra Medical College, KVK Stadium in Kommadi, Cricket Stadium in PM Palem, Gymnasium Indoor Stadium in AU and GVMC Indoor Stadium at MVP Colony.

The winner of the first prize will be given ₹5 lakh, the second prize will get ₹3 lakh, and the winner of the third place will get ₹2 lakh. However, the state-level Badminton winner will receive ₹2 lakh, and the runner-up will be awarded ₹1 lakh, and the second runner-up will get ₹50,000, he said.

He further said that a total of 114 players from the Visakhapatnam district would compete in the finals, and nearly 37.5 lakh people participated in the tourney across the State in the past 50 days at various levels.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / sport / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / ministers (government)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.