Stage peaceful protests against Amaravati farmers’ rally, Subba Reddy tells YSRCP cadre

Vizag will be made executive capital after legal issues are resolved, he says

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) coordinator for undivided Visakhapatnam district Y.V. Subba Reddy has reiterated that Visakhapatnam will be made the executive capital of A.P. once the legal issues are resolved.

Addressing the party workers of Anakapalli district at the party office at Anakapalli on Tuesday, Mr. Subba Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan had initiated several programmes for the development of all regions in the State as part of which village and ward secretariats were developed and the existing districts were bifurcated to ensure decentralised development.

He said that these measures would ensure the all-round development of the State. He alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was trying to shadow the truth on the ‘three capitals’ by spreading canards against it. He said it was the responsibility of the YSRCP workers to create awareness among the people on the ‘lies’ on the three capitals, being spread by Mr. Naidu.

He also asked the YSRCP workers to stage peaceful protests against the ‘Amaravati farmers’ rally’. The people of Visakhapatnam region always aspired for development and were not ready to be deceived by the TDP leadership. The Chief Minister was implementing several welfare schemes for the people as nowhere else in the country but Mr. Naidu was making efforts to get them stalled, he alleged.

MLC candidate

He said that the YSRCP government had fulfilled 98.5% of its election promises and the welfare schemes would be discontinued if the TDP was given power in the next elections. He appealed to the people to re-elect the YSRCP as they had done in all the elections since the 2019 general elections. He announced that the YSRCP had finalised the name of Sitamraju Sudhakar as the YSRCP nominee for the MLC election to the North Andhra Graduates Constituency, to be held in March 2023.

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath said that making Visakhapatnam as the executive capital would contribute to the all-round development of north Andhra.

He said that the State government had declined permission to the rally as the organisers intended to fan regional passions in the name of the yatra. He said that Mr. Naidu would have to own responsibility, if anything untoward happened during the yatra by the farmers.

Government Whip Karanam Dharmasri called upon the party workers and leaders to play a key role in the enrolment of voters.

Former Minister Dadi Veerabhadra Rao, Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra, Anakapalli MP B.V. Satyavathi, MLAs U.V. Ramana Murthy Raju, Golla Babu Rao and P. Uma Shankar Ganesh were among those who participated.