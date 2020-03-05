Stadium built by cops, tribal people inaugurated in Agency

Rural SP A. Babujee inaugurating the stadium at Munchingputtu in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 March 2020 00:57 IST

‘It took three months to develop the facility on vacant land’

Visakha Range DIG L.K.V. Ranga Rao and Rural Superintendent of Police Attada Babujee on Wednesday inaugurated a stadium that was developed by the rural police with the help of tribals, at Munchingputtu in Visakhapatnam district.

Named after martyr

The stadium was named after former Sub-Inspector of Munchingputtu police station, Sankar Rao, who was martyred in the Balimela attack.

Mr. Ranga Rao said that the district police had identified many youth showcasing talent in games and sports in Munchingputtu mandal, but there was no stadium. “Keeping the issue in view, the district police, with the help of tribal people, have transformed the three-and-a half-acre vacant land into a stadium. It took around three months for the work,” he said.

Mr. Babujee said that this was the first ground built in the Visakaha Agency and hoped that the ground would cater to the needs of the sports enthusiasts. According to Munchingputtu SI P. Prasada Rao, the stadium was built with a budget of around ₹4 lakh and several agencies came forward to help by deploying excavators to level the ground.

Several sports events were organised for students of the tribal hostels in Munchingputtu mandal on the occasion. Students also took part in cultural programmes.