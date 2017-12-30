Stabbing victim succumbs to injuries

Auto driver P. Suresh, on whom a murder attempt was made late on Friday night, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital (KGH) on Saturday.

The three accused, who stabbed him on his hands and legs and beat him with a rod on his head, are still at large, Dwaraka Zone (III Town) Inspector M. Rambabu said.

Suresh came out after having a drink at a bar near the RTC Complex around 9 p.m. on Friday. At the same time, three unidentified persons, who came there in an autorickshaw, started attacking him with knives on his legs and hands and beat him with a road on his head. Suresh collapsed to the ground in a pool of blood, leaving passers-by and motorists in a state of shock.

The accused escaped in the same autorichshaw. Some local people informed the police. The accused was initially shifted to a private hospital and later to the King George Hospital (KGH). The police suspect old rivalry as the cause of the attempted murder as some local people said that Suresh had a fight with some persons the previous night.

“We came to know that the victim had differences with some other auto drivers, we have formed special teams to nab the culprits,” Mr. Rambabu said.