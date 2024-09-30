St. Joseph’s College students selected for State-level basketball team

P. Sripada and D. Gamani of St. Joseph’s College for Women (Autonomous), Gnanapuram, have been selected for the Under-19 Basketball Team of State-level School Games, at the selection camp held in Bheemunipatnam.

It is a remarkable achievement for the two girls from St. Joseph’s College to be selected for the State-level School Games, according to a statement issued here on Monday.

Principal Sis Shyji congratulated the students. She said that with the Olympics approaching, the college would focus more on sports, providing better training and facilities.

The Principal also congratulated the Physical Education Director L. Praveen Kumar for grooming the students.

