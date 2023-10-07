HamberMenu
St. Joseph College organises event on pioneers of Indian cinema in Visakhapatnam

October 07, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The St. Joseph’s College for Women (A) organised a two-day Kalanayam 2.O, an event of showcasing the pioneers of Indian cinema. They exhibited intricate 3D models representing iconic directors from different cinematic epochs. The event featured film screenings, model exhibitions, engaging games and enticing food stalls.

Neeharika, a final-year journalism student, shared her thoughts on the experience, saying, “We really enjoyed the process of making short films. Each short film represents a different genre and conveys the diverse emotions and voices of us humans.”

