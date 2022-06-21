St. Aloysius school kickstarts its 175 years celebrations in Visakhapatnam

Baloons being released at St. Aloysius Anglo India School in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

St. Aloysius Anglo Indian School kickstarted its Dodransbicentennial (175 years) celebration here on Tuesday.

Started in June, 1847, in a two roomed building by Rev. Fr. Joseph Tissot, the school has grown from strength to strength over the last 175 years, to become an acclaimed institution of English education sticking on to its motto ‘Virtute et Labore’, which means ‘Right Character and Right Effort’, said principal of the school Fr. S. Mariadas.

Children performing dance at St. Aloysius Anglo India School in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Though the main event will be celebrated in the month of November, a programme was organised at school on Tuesday, to commence the celebration. The programme was graced by Fr. Suresh Babu and the children put up a scintillating cultural programme, braving the incessant rain.