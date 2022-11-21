St. Aloysius Anglo Indian High School to celebrate 175 years on November 25 and 26 in Visakhapatnam

November 21, 2022 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

St. Aloysius Anglo Indian High School will be celebrating its Dodransbicentennial (175 years), on November 25 and 26.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Principal of the School Fr. S. Mariadas said that on November 25, the programme is being organised by and for the alumni and on November 26, the school will be officially celebrating Dodransbicentennial.

On November 26, Archbishop of Visakhapatnam Prakash Mallavarapu will be the chief guest and will be attended by M. Ravi Chandra, Principal Secretary of Health Medical & Family Welfare Department, who is also an alumnus of the school, and Fr. B. Suresh Babu, General Manager of SFS group of schools.

Started in June, 1847, in a two-roomed building by Rev. Fr. Joseph Tissot, the school has grown from strength to strength over the last 175 years, to become an acclaimed institution of English education sticking on to its motto ‘Virtute et Labore’, which means ‘Right Character and Right Effort’, said Fr. S. Mariadas.

This school has contributed to the society in a big way and today many students from this school are or were in illustrious positions, said the principal.

On the future plans, Fr. Mariadas said that based on the guidelines and directives of the National Education Policy, the school is gearing up for incorporating and merging the plus two syllabus into the school.

“We are also hoping that with the strong help from the alumni, we will gain back our past glory,” he said.