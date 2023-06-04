St. Aloysius’ Anglo-Indian High School students, alumni take part in beach clean-up drive in Visakhapatnam

June 04, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

On the eve of World Environment Day, a large number of students, teachers, staff and alumni of St. Aloysius’ Anglo-Indian High School enthusiastically took part in a beach clean-up drive at R.K beach here on Sunday.

After congregating at R.K Beach at 5.45 a.m., the school members were split up into three batches. NTR Statue Junction to YMCA Junction beach stretch was divided into three parts and the three batches headed to clean them up. Huge trash, including food wastes, plastic wastes, water bottles, cups and bags, were removed.

Another team of students, teachers and alumni took part in a walk on the Beach Road, holding placards of slogans and banners on eco protection to create awareness about the Environment Day. According to the school management, around 80 students, 18 teachers and 30 alumni took part in the programme. The school management thanked Aloysian Alumni Association for their constant support.

