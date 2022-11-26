St. Aloysius Anglo-Indian High School celebrates 175 years of existence in Visakhapatnam

November 26, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The two-day Dodransbicentennial (175 years) celebrations of St. Aloysius Anglo-Indian High School ended on a high note here on Saturday.

On Saturday, a host of eminent persons attended the official function of the school. They included Archbishop of Visakhapatnam Prakash Mallavarapu, Principal Secretary of Health Medical & Family Welfare Department Muddada Ravi Chandra and Baviri Suresh Babu, General Manager of SFS Group of Schools.

Speaking about the school, Mr. Ravi Chandra, who is also an alumnus of the school, reminisced his days in the school and how it helped him in his formative days.

Over 3,500 students, parents, teachers and staff attended the programme, which included a colourful cultural programme by the students.

Addressing the gathering, Archbishop Prakash said that the school has touched many lives during its 175 years of existence. He pointed out that the dedication of the missionaries and staff is remarkable.

Giving a brief history of the school, principal of the school Fr. S. Mariadas said it was started in June, 1847, in a two-roomed building by Rev. Fr. Joseph Tissot, who had come all the way from France with a group of missionaries. The idea was to impart quality English education to the locals and from then the school has grown from strength to strength over the last 175 years, to become an acclaimed institution of English education sticking on to its motto ‘Virtute et Labore’, which means ‘Right Character and Right Effort’.

He also said that the celebrations kickstarted on June 21, this year, and has finally come to a colourful end.

Old students’ day

Earlier, on Friday, the old students from different batches that ranged from the 1950s to the latest, organised a colourful reunion meet. Over 1,200 old students had attended the programme, which was organised by the old students of the school.

Dressed in colourful attire, the students were seen going around the school and recollecting their school days with their batchmates.

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judges D.V.S.S. Somayajulu and Ch. Manavendranath Roy, who are alumni of the school, had graced the occasion as the chief guests.