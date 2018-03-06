SSC exams: arrangements reviewed

A total of 55,493 students are expected to take the SSC public examination from March 15 to 29 at 241 centres.

Providing furniture, drinking water, continuous power supply, fans in the rooms, route map for transporting question papers and flying squads to check irregularities were among the issues that figured at Collector Pravin Kumar’s review of the arrangements for the examinations.

He instructed officials to see to it that none had to squat to write the examination and prepare a check-list to ensure facilities at the centres.

Urban areas account for 114 centres, rural for 100 and the Agency for 27 centres.

Joint Collector G. Srijana and others accompanied him. , District Revenue Officer Chandrasekhar Reddy and DEO B. Lingeswara Reddy were among those who participated.