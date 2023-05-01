ADVERTISEMENT

Srinivas Muppaala assumes charge as Zonal Development Commissioner of Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone

May 01, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Srinivas Muppaala has assumed charge as Zonal Development Commissioner of Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone.

Prior to this, he was working as Chief Rolling Stock Engineer (Coaching) of South Central Railway at Secunderabad. He has rich experience of nearly three decades in the Railways and worked in various projects across India and abroad.

He has been deputed for training on Advanced locomotives at EMD of General Motors USA and on heavy haul operations in China.

Mr. Srinivas, was awarded the Principal’s Medal for having stood first in Foundation Course at Railway Staff College, Vadodara.

He is a B.Tech (mechanical engineering) from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University College of Engineering, Hyderabad and M.Tech (Production Engineering) from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

