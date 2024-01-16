Srikakulam railway station gets Best Station Cleanliness Shield

January 16, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Srikakulam Railway station, which is one of the busy railway stations in Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, has bagged the ‘Best Station Cleanliness Shield’, in major station category. The award will be presentd at the 68th Railway Week Awards at the Zonal level to be held in Bhubaneswar on January 17

The station, which witnessed a footfall of nearly 8,500 passengers daily, was chosen for the ‘Best Station for Cleanliness Shield’ for 2023 under the ‘non-suburban grade 1 to 4 categories’. The award has come as a huge encouragement for the over 17 housekeeping and conservancy staff and the station authorities, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

The team led by Station Manager, Senior Supervisory staff from Health and Commercial Departments, managed to ensure the station premises, platforms and two foot over bridges and the vast parking and circulating areas.

Congratulating the team, Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad said that regular meetings were being held and the staff briefed about the importance of keeping the station neat and tidy. “Cleaning the entire premises in a single day is not feasible so we managed to divide the work and ensure efficiency in the job which has now got recognition,” he added.

East Coast Railway also announced a few other shields in various categories in which Waltair Division bagged the best efficiency shields in Electrical, Signal & Telecom, and shared shields with Khurda Road in Operating and Survey & Construction.

