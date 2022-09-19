Srikakulam MP Rammohan Naidu seeks stoppage of trains, ticket counter at Harischandrapuram in Andhra Pradesh

‘I am prepared to extend assistance for the development of Srikakulam Road railway station under MPLADS’

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 19, 2022 21:20 IST

Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu sought provision of a permanent ticket counter at Harishchandrapuram passenger halt station and stoppage of some trains there for the benefit of passengers.

The MP met Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy here on Monday and discussed various developmental activities, pertaining to railway issues. He also spoke to the officers of Waltair Division on various problems.

He demanded the stoppage of trains like Visakhapatnam- Gunupur- Visakhapatnam passenger, Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity express, Puri - Tirupati-Puri express and Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha express at Harishchandrapuram.

He said that revenue would go up substantially from this station, if a regular ticket counter was provided at this station along with stoppages to the above mentioned trains. He said that he was prepared to extend assistance for the development of Srikakulam Road railway station under MPLADS.

The DRM assured him that the issues would be sorted out and would be forwarded to appropriate level for necessary action.

Mr. Rammohan Naidu admired the support extended by Waltair Division for various developmental activities being carried at railway stations in his constituency. He appreciated the team Waltair under the leadership of the DRM for their relentless efforts in enhancing passenger amenities.

