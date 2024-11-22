Srikakulam-Kollam special train to be run from December 1 for the convenience of Ayyappa devotees

Here’s good news for Ayyappa devotees going from Visakhapatnam and North Andhra region to Sabarimala, East Coast Railway (E Co R) has announced a special train between Srikakulam Road and Kollam and also extended the services of 08539 Visakhapatnam-Kollam special express till February 26, 2025.

Train no. 08539 Visakhapatnam- Kollam special express train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 8.20 a.m. from December 4, 2024 to February 26, 2025 to reach Kollam on Thursdays at 12.55 p.m.

In the return direction, 08540 Kollam-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Kollam on Thursdays at 7.35 p.m. from December 5, 2024 to February 27, 2025 to reach Visakhapatnam on Fridays at 11.20 p.m., according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

Stoppages: This pair of special trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podunur, Palakkad, Thrichur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayamkulam between the Visakhapatnam and Kollam stations.

Composition: These trains have the composition 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-2, Sleeper-11, General Second Class-4, Second Class cum luggage coaches-2.

Train no. 08553 Srikakulam Road- Kollam special express train will leave Srikakulam Road on Sundays at 6 a.m. from December 1, 2024 to January 26, 2025 to reach Duvvada at 8.47 a.m. and depart at 8.52 a.m. to reach Kollam on Mondays at 2.30 p.m.

In the return direction, 08554 Kollam-Srikakulam Road special train will leave Kollam on Mondays at 4.30 p.m. from December 2, 2024 to January 27, 2025 to reach Duvvada on the next day at 10.35 p.m. and depart at 10.40 p.m. to reach Srikakulam Road on Wednesdays at 2.30 a.m.

Stoppages: This pair of special trains will have stoppages at Ponduru, Chipurupalli, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Pendurthi, Duvvada, Anakapalle, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Ettumanur, Kottayam, Chenganasseri, Tiruvala, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayamkulam between the Srikakulam Road and Kollam stations.

Composition: These trains have the composition of One Luggage/Generator/Brake Van, One second class sitting cum luggage/ Divyangjan, Four Second Class, Eight Sleeper Class, Six Third AC Economy and One second AC coach.

