 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Srikakulam-Kollam special train to be run from December 1 for the convenience of Ayyappa devotees

The services of Visakhapatnam-Kollam special also extended till February 26

Published - November 22, 2024 11:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Here’s good news for Ayyappa devotees going from Visakhapatnam and North Andhra region to Sabarimala, East Coast Railway (E Co R) has announced a special train between Srikakulam Road and Kollam and also extended the services of 08539 Visakhapatnam-Kollam special express till February 26, 2025.

Train no. 08539 Visakhapatnam- Kollam special express train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 8.20 a.m. from December 4, 2024 to February 26, 2025 to reach Kollam on Thursdays at 12.55 p.m.

In the return direction, 08540 Kollam-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Kollam on Thursdays at 7.35 p.m. from December 5, 2024 to February 27, 2025 to reach Visakhapatnam on Fridays at 11.20 p.m., according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

Stoppages: This pair of special trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podunur, Palakkad, Thrichur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayamkulam between the Visakhapatnam and Kollam stations.

Composition: These trains have the composition 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-2, Sleeper-11, General Second Class-4, Second Class cum luggage coaches-2.

Train no. 08553 Srikakulam Road- Kollam special express train will leave Srikakulam Road on Sundays at 6 a.m. from December 1, 2024 to January 26, 2025 to reach Duvvada at 8.47 a.m. and depart at 8.52 a.m. to reach Kollam on Mondays at 2.30 p.m.

In the return direction, 08554 Kollam-Srikakulam Road special train will leave Kollam on Mondays at 4.30 p.m. from December 2, 2024 to January 27, 2025 to reach Duvvada on the next day at 10.35 p.m. and depart at 10.40 p.m. to reach Srikakulam Road on Wednesdays at 2.30 a.m.

Stoppages: This pair of special trains will have stoppages at Ponduru, Chipurupalli, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Pendurthi, Duvvada, Anakapalle, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Ettumanur, Kottayam, Chenganasseri, Tiruvala, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayamkulam between the Srikakulam Road and Kollam stations.

Composition: These trains have the composition of One Luggage/Generator/Brake Van, One second class sitting cum luggage/ Divyangjan, Four Second Class, Eight Sleeper Class, Six Third AC Economy and One second AC coach.

Published - November 22, 2024 11:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.