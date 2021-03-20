Srijana takes charge as GVMC Commissioner

‘Steps will be taken to provide better amenities to citizens’

G. Srijana took charge as the Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) here on Saturday.

The State government had transferred her before the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections and posted APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director S. Nagalakshmi as the GVMC Commissioner. About a month later, as soon as the elections ended, the State government has once again posted Ms. Srijana as the Commissioner.

Ms. Srijana said that she would continue to provide better amenities to citizens with close coordination with the elected civic body members. She said that she would have an interaction with the corporators.

Ms. Srijana said that the GVMC will chalk out an action plan to ensure proper and regular drinking water supply. Drainage clearances ahead of rains, repairs of roads and sanitation activities will continue, she said. The GVMC Commissioner said that the civic body would also focus on the Swachh Survekshan 2021.

Ms Srijana interacted with the GVMC staff. GVMC Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry, Chief Engineer M. Venkateswara Rao and several others were present.