Srijana: take steps to prevent mosquito-borne diseases

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana said that Health Secretaries should visit houses in their locality along with Public Health department staff between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. every day. They should enquire health condition of the residents and also create awareness over the steps to be taken to control mosquito-borne diseases. She visited house of a dengue patient in fisherman colony and enquired about the patient's well-being, during her morning visit to Ward No 18 in Zone III.

Ms. Srijana said that spraying should be done within surroundings of around 200 metres from the house of dengue patient to contain the spread of the disease.

She expressed anger on Sanitary Inspector over wastes dumped on roads. She said that the roads and drains must be kept clean and the wastes should be shifted to dumping yards.

It may be noted that this year, the GVMC reported 164 dengue cases, 16 malaria cases and seven chikungunya cases.

CMoH K.S.L.G. Sastry and others were present.

Meanwhile Additional Commissioner V Sanyasi Rao took part in awareness campaign over seasonal diseases at Ward No 95. The ADC spoke over the measures to be taken to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.