Visakhapatnam

Sri Sri to organise ‘Rudra Puja’ in city on Feb. 26

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and founder of Art of Living organisation will be organising a ‘Rudra Puja’ on Monday at Andhra University Convocation Hall from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Ravi Shankar will be coming to the city on Sunday and will be addressing a session at the CII Partnership Summit in the evening.

