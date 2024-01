January 20, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The members of Ukkunagaram Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi responded to the family of a daily wage labourer, whose house was completely damaged in a fire accident at Nammidoddi residential area falling under 77th ward of the GVMC, according to a release here on Saturday. On Friday evening, the labourer Nammi Appalaraju’s house was gutted in the fire. The Sai members presented cooking utensils, clothes, food items and all essential groceries sufficient for one month, the release added.

