Sri Sathya Sai schools alone impart education with human values, says retired IAS officer

January 29, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar celebrated its annual day on the school’s premises at MVP Colony in the city on Sunday evening.

The celebrations started with the lighting of the lamp by chief guest P. Basanth Kumar, a retired IAS officer and former Collector of Sri Sathya Sai district.

School principal A. Kausalya, governing body members and guest of honour Sireesha Bhagavathula, an alumna of the school and noted playback singer, were present.

Addressing the students later, Mr. Basanth Kumar said he was blessed to be the first Collector of the newly formed Sri Sathya Sai district. He said he was always guided by the words of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

“While any school imparts education, ‘Educare’, i.e., education with human values, is taught only in Sri Sathya Sai schools,” he said. He expressed confidence that such education would help in transforming children into responsible citizens.

Mr. Basanth Kumar, along with other dignitaries, released a special edition of the school magazine, ‘School flash’, to mark the occasion.

Ms. Kausalya highlighted the achievements of the students who brought laurels to the school with their outstanding academic excellence, and also through their extraordinary talent in extra-curricular activities.

Going down the memory lane, Ms. Sireesha Bhagavathula said that the school taught her true discipline and value-based education, which were responsible for what she is today. She called upon the students to work hard, be dedicated and follow the noble ideology of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in serving society and the nation as well.

Prizes, gold medals and scholarships were presented by the chief guest, guest of honour, principal and others to meritorious students who excelled in academics and extra-curricular activities.

Later, the students enthralled the audience with a host of programmes that included, among others, riddles by students, role play on ‘Chandrayaan’ highlighting the dedication of Indian scientists, display of athletics, ‘Padhya Kadambam’, a Telugu drama highlighting the beauty and significance of Telugu language, and a colourful medley of various dance forms of India.

The celebrations concluded with the offering of ‘harathi’ and singing of the National Anthem.

District president of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, Vizag, P.R.S.N. Naidu, governing body member Sree Devi and others graced the function.

