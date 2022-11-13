Sri Sathya Sai Global Akhanda Bhajan for universal peace and harmony concludes in Visakhapatnam

Sri Sathya Sai Global Akhanda Bhajan, which started on Saturday with rendering of bhajans by senior samithi singers at Prema Sadan Mandir, located in Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar School, MVP Colony, here concluded with maha mangala harathi, on Sunday.

Global Akhanda Bhajan is performed by the devotees and followers of Sri Sathya Saibaba in over 130 countries from 6 p.m. on the 2nd Saturday of November to 6 p.m. on the next day, i.e., Sunday, to seek the almighty’s blessings for universal peace, well-being and harmony.

Devotees and office-bearers of Sri Sathya Sai Bhajana Mandalis of Arilova, Mandali, MVP, Endada, Sagarnagar, Visalakshi Nagar, Lawsons Bay Colony, Waltair Uplands, HB Colony, Seethammadhara and Nakkavanipalem, Principal, students and staff of the school, Balavikas students and Sri Sathya Sai youth actively participated in the bhajan with devotion.

P.R.S.N. Naidu, district president, Sri Sathya Sai Seva organisations, D.V.V. Sitaramaraju, convener, city seva samithi, A. Kausalya, Principal of the school, senior devotee Atul Rathi and office-bearers participated.