Sri Sathya Sai Global Akhanda Bhajan concludes in Vizag

Published - November 11, 2024 08:16 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Sathya Sai Global Akhanda Bhajan, which started on Saturday, concluded at Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar at MVP Colony in the city on Sunday.

Senior singers of the city samithi and devotees of various bhajana mandalis sang bhajans under the aegis of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi.

The Global Akhanda Bhajan is performed by the devotees and followers of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in over 150 countries on the second Saturday of November, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

Devotees and office-bearers of various bhajana mandalis, the principal, students and staff of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, Balavikas students and their gurus participated in the event that concluded with the offering of ‘Akhanda Jyothi’ by women and ‘maha mangala harathi’ to Sri Sathya Sai Baba by P.R.S.N. Naidu, district president of the organisation, and D.V.V. Sitaramaraju, convener of the city unit of the organisation.

