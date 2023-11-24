Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 98th birth anniversary celebrated in Visakhapatnam

November 24, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The 98th birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba was celebrated with joy and spiritual fervour across the city by various Sri Sathya Sai Samithis and Bhajana Mandalis under the aegis of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations of Visakhapatnam district, on Thursday.

Nupur Bhatt, president, Visteel Mahila Samithi, and several senior officials participated in the 98th birthday celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Ukkunagaram Sri Sathya Sai Mandir.

The birthday celebrations started with Omkaram and Suprabhatham followed by Nagara Sankirtan and chanting of Hanuman Chalisa. Rudrabhishekam and Gayatri homam were also performed as part of the celebrations. Sri Sathya Sai vrathams was also performed for universal peace, harmony and well-being of RINL and its family.

K.S.N. Raju in his spiritual discourse highlighted the importance of rendering service to the poor and needy. He called upon everyone to lead a life filled with human values and compassion.

Special bhajans were sung by the devotees seeking almighty’s blessings for the well-being of mankind. G Ramakrishna, convener, Ukkunagaram Samithi, participated in the cake-cutting as part of the celebrations.

Students and staff of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, MVP Colony, under the guidance of school principal Ayyagari Kausalya, sang prayers for universal well-being and peace as part of the celebrations at Prema Sadan Mandir.

The principal told the students that serving others was the best gift which they could give to Sri Sathya Sai Baba. She called upon everyone to rededicate themselves to serve the needy and underprivileged.

M.S. Prakasa Rao, coordinator of State Bhajans and Cultural Programmes of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, K Venugopal and K Nagamani participated in the celebrations. The needy were presented food and new clothes.

An edition of Sai Spandana, a spiritual magazine consisting of service activities across Vizag district was released on the occasion. The 5-day 98th birthday celebrations of concluded with a grand fireworks display after the Maha Mangala Aarti.

All these programs were coordinated by Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samiti, Visakhapatnam City Convener D.V.V. Sitaramaraju, Visakha District President of Sri Sathya Sai Service Organisations P.R.S.N. Naidu, other office bearers.

Sri Sathya Sai Devotees, Sri Sathya Sai Youth, officials, Balavikas Students, Balavikas Gurus, Mahila wing also actively took part in the celebrations.

Under the guidance of Ms. Kousalya, the students, teachers, staff, served many old age homes, destitute in Visakhapatnam, School for the Dumb and Deaf, and the homeless on the roads through many service programmes by offering essential provisions, clothes, and play items to children, blankets, food items as part of the celebrations from November 19 to 23.

