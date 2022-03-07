Sri Lanka India Naval Exercise commences in Visakhapatnam

SLINEX will be conducted over four days

SLINEX will be conducted over four days

The opening ceremony of the ninth edition of Sri Lanka India Naval Exercise (SLINEX) was held here on Monday in Visakhapatnam.

The exercise will be conducted over four days and it will focus on various aspects such as to improve inter-operability between the two navies.

Sri Lanka is being represented by SLNS Sayurala (an advanced offshore patrol vessel) and the Indian Navy is being represented by INS Jyoti (tanker), Kirch (guided missile corvette), Dornier (maritime patrol aircraft) and the advanced light helicopter.

The harbour phase of the exercise will be conducted from March 7 to 8 and will include professional, social and cultural interactions between the personnel of the two navies and the sea phase will be conducted in the Bay of Bengal from March 9 and will comprise advanced tactical manoeuvres, underway replenishment, aviation operations, weapon firing drills and special forces exercises.