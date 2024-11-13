ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple hundi collection crosses ₹39 lakh in 63 days in Visakhapatnam

Updated - November 13, 2024 07:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: File photo

Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple, Burujupeta, here, received ₹39,28,888 as hundi collections in the last 63 days, from September 11 to November 13.

The collections were counted by the temple officials and staff under the supervision of temple Executive Officer K. Shobarani on Wednesday. In addition to Indian currency, the offerings in the hundi include: US $ 60, Singapore $ 12, UAE 5 Dirhams, Saudi – 10 Riyals, and Qatar Central Bank – 1 Riyal.

The offering also include: gold – 52.1 gm and silver – 1.12 kg, according to a statement issued by the temple.

