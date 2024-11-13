 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple hundi collection crosses ₹39 lakh in 63 days in Visakhapatnam

Published - November 13, 2024 06:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta in Visakhapatnam.

Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: File photo

Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple, Burujupeta, here, received ₹39,28,888 as hundi collections in the last 63 days, from September 11 to November 13.

The collections were counted by the temple officials and staff under the supervision of temple Executive Officer K. Shobarani on Wednesday. In addition to Indian currency, the offerings in the hundi include: US $ 60, Singapore $ 12, UAE 5 Dirhams, Saudi – 10 Riyals, and Qatar Central Bank – 1 Riyal.

The offering also include: gold – 52.1 gm and silver – 1.12 kg, according to a statement issued by the temple.

Published - November 13, 2024 06:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.