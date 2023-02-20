ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple hundi collection crosses ₹37 lakh in 44 days in Visakhapatnam

February 20, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The hundi collections of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta, in Old Town, have crossed ₹37 lakh for the past 44 days from January 1 to February 20.

The cash collection in the temple hundi was Rs.37,55,455 and towards Anna Danam was ₹34,169, taking the total to ₹37,89,624. In addition to this, the collection also included 95.400 gm gold, 749 gm silver and foreign currency included: US $ 165; Oman 100 Baisa; Kuwait 184 Dinar; Oman 1 Rial and Singapore $ 2 .

Temple EO K. Sirisha, Trust Board Chairperson K. Simhachalam, Trustees B. Satya Rupavani, S. Satish, NSS Subrahmanyam and Assistant EO V. Rambabu, and other officials and staff were present at the counting of the currency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US