Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple hundi collection crosses ₹37 lakh in 44 days in Visakhapatnam

February 20, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The hundi collections of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta, in Old Town, have crossed ₹37 lakh for the past 44 days from January 1 to February 20.

The cash collection in the temple hundi was Rs.37,55,455 and towards Anna Danam was ₹34,169, taking the total to ₹37,89,624. In addition to this, the collection also included 95.400 gm gold, 749 gm silver and foreign currency included: US $ 165; Oman 100 Baisa; Kuwait 184 Dinar; Oman 1 Rial and Singapore $ 2 .

Temple EO K. Sirisha, Trust Board Chairperson K. Simhachalam, Trustees B. Satya Rupavani, S. Satish, NSS Subrahmanyam and Assistant EO V. Rambabu, and other officials and staff were present at the counting of the currency.

