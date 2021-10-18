Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple gets ISO certificate

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 October 2021 18:29 IST

The temple of goddess Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi at Burujupeta in Old Town area has bagged the ISO 9001: 2015 certificate. Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao handed over the certificate to temple Executive Officer Jyothi Madhavi here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister expressed happiness that the temple has bagged the prestigious certificate for its cleanliness, the courteous behaviour of the temple staff towards devotees, amenities, adhering to quality parameters and for protection of Hindu dharma. The goddess was revered by the people of the city, he said.

He said that Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam and Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta have contributed to the growth of the city.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the problems pertaining to the approach roads to the temple would be sorted out soon.

Assistant EO Rambbu, Subbarami Reddy and Behara Bhaskara Rao were present.