Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam in Visakhapatnam gears up for ‘Margasira Masotsavam’ from December 13

December 09, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The annual ‘Margasira Masostvasam’, the month-long festival of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta, will be held from December 13 to January 11, said Kolli Simhachalam, chairperson of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam on Saturday (December 9).

Addressing a press conference along with Executive Officer K. Sirisha here on Saturday, Ms. Simhachalam said that the festival will begin at 8.01 a.m. on December 13, with Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar offering the first pooja.

The chairperson said that they were expecting over 6 lakh devotees from in and around the State for the festival and added that elaborate arrangements were being made to ensure smooth conduct of the event. She said that right from providing basic amenities at the temple premises to security arrangements made by coordinating with the Police Department, the Devasthanam would ensure no inconvenience to the devotees.

Ms. Sirisha said queue lines would be erected from Kotha Road Junction, and auto-rickshaws would be arranged for the convenience of the physically challenged persons, and women with infants, from there. Separate queue lines would be arranged for the physically challenged persons, she added.

The EO also said that ‘Annadam’ would be arranged for the devotees at Sri Jagannadha Swamy temple, and with the help of district Collector A. Mallikarjuna, medical camps would be set up at various places for the devotees.

She said that VIPs would be allowed for darshan from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Thursdays and that the APSRTC would run special buses from various places to Burujupeta.

The EO said that the five Thursdays during the festival time—December 14, 21,28 and January 4 and 11—are considered to be auspicious and the temple is expected to draw huge crowds on these days.

Elaborating on the special programmes conducted during the month-long celebrations, the EO said that on December 31, ‘Vedha Sabha’, and ‘Archaka Sadassu’ will be organised from 6 p.m. On January 2, ‘Nadaswara Kacheri’ will be organised from 4 p.m. On January 6, a ‘Ratha Yatra’ will be organised from Ambika Bagh Ramalayam to the temple. On January 11 afternoon, a ‘Maha Annadanam’ will be organised at Sri Jagannadha temple and from 4 p.m. ‘Sahasra Ghatabhishekam’ will be organised with 1,008 ‘Kalasas’, she said.

‘Deeksha Viramana Homam’ will be organised from January 12, marking the conclusion of the festival.