Sri Adi Sankara Jayanti and a freedom fighter and dynamic revolutionary Vedanti Swami Chinmayananda’s 108 Jayanti Mahotsavam celebrations will be organised at Sri Krishna Eden Function Hall, Kurmannapalem, from 6 to 8.30 p.m. on May 12. The programme starts with Samashti Paduka Puja, Bhajans, Kolatam and a grand Bharatanatyam recital on Adi Sankara.